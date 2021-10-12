Special Weather Statement issued for Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and Green River by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 20:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River Snow and Gusty winds through this evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Falling snow combined with gusty winds will create potentially hazardous travel this evening. * WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River and along Interstate 80. * WHEN...Through this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous travel is possible along Interstate 80 and in the Rock Springs area through this evening. Use caution if traveling. Roads may be slushy and slick and visibility will be reduced due to the gusty winds and falling and blowing snow.