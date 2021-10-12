CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sweetwater County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and Green River by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 20:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River Snow and Gusty winds through this evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Falling snow combined with gusty winds will create potentially hazardous travel this evening. * WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River and along Interstate 80. * WHEN...Through this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous travel is possible along Interstate 80 and in the Rock Springs area through this evening. Use caution if traveling. Roads may be slushy and slick and visibility will be reduced due to the gusty winds and falling and blowing snow.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
County
Sweetwater County, WY
City
Green River, WY
City
Riverton, WY
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#National Weather Service#The Rock#Flaming Gorge
The Hill

Democrats narrow scope of IRS proposal amid GOP attacks

Democrats on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a proposal to increase the amount of information the IRS receives about bank accounts, amid a massive lobbying effort against the proposal from banks and Republicans that threatens to jeopardize its prospects. Democrats are seeking to blunt the attacks, stressing that the proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy