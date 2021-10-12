CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The Black voters disappointed in Biden

Washington Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little over nine months into Joe Biden’s presidency, the infrastructure bill is languishing in Congress and his poll numbers have fallen, especially among key Democratic constituencies, including Black Americans. We’re still a year away from the

XSoCal
9d ago

I firmly believe that since 2016, we have seen the beginning of the blacks examining their dedication to the democrats. They are coming to realize that the dems have kept them mentally enslaved since 1865.

Reply(20)
83
Timmy Potter
9d ago

Why on earth would a black person ever vote for a democrat?? They should pay more attention if they think democrats will ever help the citizens. Democrats come to Washington broke and leave millionaires!! 🤷‍♂️

Reply(13)
60
Busta Nutter
9d ago

President Johnson said back in the sixties with the creation of the welfare program, "We'll have these N-words voting democrat for the rest of their lives". Truer words were never spoken.

Reply(11)
36
Washington Examiner

Biden: Men harassing and filming women in the bathroom 'a part of the process'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona refused to mince words after a number of "activists," including a man and a self-identified illegal immigrant, stalked, harassed, and filmed her in a bathroom stall after one of her two classes at Arizona State University over the weekend. The Arizona Democrat blasted the protesters for their "unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom."
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Loads of Little Lies Are Finally Catching Up With Him

The Biden administration suggested this week that the 15,000 Haitian migrants under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, were being “swiftly” deported. But on Tuesday, two U.S. officials told the Associated Press that Haitians had been released into the interior of the U.S. on a “very, very large scale” with “notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days” (which means we may never see some of them again).
IMMIGRATION
WTOP

Republican in Va. governor’s race receives warning from Trump

Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate in Virginia’s race for governor, has treaded lightly around the issue of former President Donald Trump over the course of his campaign, and he’s starting to get some public pressure from Trump to be more openly supportive. In an interview with radio host John Fredericks...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Trump reveals the one thing that would stop him from running again in 2024

Former President Donald Trump discussed the potential of a 2024 bid for a second term in the White House, telling a right-wing network one factor that would deter him for runningSpeaking with Real America’s Voice on Friday evening, Mr Trump suggested that “a bad call from a doctor or something” could halt his plans to retake the presidency.Mr Trump has not said specifically that he will run in 2024, but has indicated a clear interest in returning to the White House. The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman has reported that the former president has even flirted with conspiracies claiming...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KXL

Joe Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Is A Lie

A month ago, Joe Biden announced a new rule that requires every employer of more than 100 people in America to make vaccination mandatory for all employees. As companies start firing their employees following Biden’s demands, was the vaccine mandate even real or was it just a press conference? Lars dives into that on today’s Radio Northwest Network, listen below for more information.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Cleveland.com

Donald Trump, give up the idea of running for president in 2024. You will lose.

Dear Donald Trump, as you consider yet another run for office in 2024, please also consider that, by then, Trumpism will be dead (three years is an eternity in politics). Also, please recall that you lost the popular vote in 2016 (to an incredibly weak opponent) by nearly 3 million votes -- and by more than 7 million in 2020. The fact is, the majority of Americans have never wanted you as their president, ever.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

