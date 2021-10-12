CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

MacKenzie Scott gifts help bolster nonprofit infrastructure

Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUmbrella groups that serve and advocate for nonprofits or grant makers and donors are an unsexy part of the charitable world. They act as scaffolding to strengthen organizations that do good by bringing nonprofit leaders and philanthropists together to learn from one another, conducting research, and doing advocacy. The groups have long received few philanthropic funds and have struggled to win attention from individual donors.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fayetteville Observer

Fayetteville nonprofit that helps immigrants awarded grant from A Community Thrives

A Fayetteville-based group that helps immigrants in North Carolina navigate obstacles in their path to citizenship is one of the local grant winners from A Community Thrives. Fayetteville Justice For Our Neighbors is part of the national JFON organization and it serves immigrants statewide. Fayetteville JFON earned a $15,000 grant from A Community Thrives, a grantmaking and crowdfunding initiative sponsored by Gannett, the parent company of USA TODAY and The Fayetteville Observer.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Inside Indiana Business

Wendy's Nonprofit Helps Boost Indiana Adoptions

INDIANAPOLIS - The state of Indiana will be growing the number of recruiters who help place foster children in permanent, adoptive homes. In a public-private partnership involving the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, the Villages of Indiana, and the Indiana State Department of Child Services, the organizations will fund the hiring and training of two dozen adoption professionals over the next three years.
INDIANA STATE
phillytrib.com

Nonprofit launches campaign to help women impacted by period poverty

Lynette Medley knows that women experiencing period poverty and cannot afford products like pads and tampons can often feel powerless. “They feel powerless because they don’t have the information,” said Medley, who founded No More Secrets, Mind Body Spirit, Inc. to provide women in need with menstrual supplies. “They don’t...
CHARITIES
spectrumnews1.com

Akron nonprofit helps aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs succeed

AKRON, Ohio — Bounce Innovation Hub is a nonprofit in Akron that is focused on helping other businesses succeed by providing them with a variety of resources. Bounce Innovation Hub is a non-profit focused on helping businesses succeed and grow. Bounce helps a variety of different types of businesses. People...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Charitable Organizations#Economy#Charity#United Philanthropy Forum#Flora Hewlett Foundation#The Foundation Center
News On 6

Nonprofit Helps Women Dress For Success, Prepare For The Workforce

A local nonprofit is helping women prepare for the workforce. Dress for Success Tulsa has helped more than 16,000 women prepare and land jobs since opening in Tulsa 20 years ago. "Every day here is like a Cinderella story," said Katherine Skorvaga with Dress for Success Tulsa. It is a...
TULSA, OK
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

OMS fundraiser to help nonprofit

Alana Smoot knows that not everyone in the world has access to clean water. That is why Alana and her seventh-grade classmates at Owensboro Middle School are participating in a fundraiser to help Water for South Sudan, a nonprofit organization. Students are hosting a coin drive with the hopes of...
OWENSBORO, KY
local-pittsburgh.com

Social Venture Partners helps nonprofits navigate new challenges

The wide-ranging disruption brought by the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic was felt immediately across the U.S. nonprofit service sector — the people and groups who deliver aid and advocacy to tens of millions of people each year. The looming question: would financially-stressed, socially-disconnected Americans, buffeted by cascading chaos...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
Valdosta Daily Times

League of Their Own: Group helps United Way nonprofits

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Junior Service League is back in the community, providing service for Day of Caring 2021. Saturday, members of the VJSL volunteered at nine nonprofit organizations in the area. “We are so thankful to be back out in the community. With COVID-19 there were a lot of service...
VALDOSTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta nonprofit helping homeless LGBTQ youth find shelter, resources

ATLANTA — October is all about pride celebrations in Atlanta. Along with the pride festivities across the metro, one local nonprofit is using this time to raise awareness about homeless LGBTQ youth. Lost-N-Found Youth (LNFY) in Atlanta aims to provide shelter, safety and resources to help LGBTQ youth live independently...
ATLANTA, GA
KTUL

Nonprofits teaming up to help feed Afghanistan refugees arriving in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Tulsa nonprofits are teaming up with the Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma to feed refugees from Afghanistan who are arriving in Tulsa. The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and Food on the Move are working to help volunteers provide halal meals prepared like the refugees would have at home.
TULSA, OK
KLTV

New East Texas nonprofit organization aims to help homeless veterans

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Homeless veterans is a difficult issue to resolve. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates nationwide there were about 580 thousand vets without stable housing as of January 2020, and they say the number most likely rose during the Pandemic. But there is...
TEXAS STATE
NJ.com

N.J. nonprofit works to bring hope, help to children diagnosed with cancer

“For every parent who has heard the words, ‘your child has cancer,’ it is a moment frozen in time,” said Monica Vermeulen, founder of the Monmouth County-based Ashley Lauren Foundation. “In one shattering instant, life forever changes. Coping with pediatric cancer is one of the most distressing events that a family must face. They are thrown into a world of unfamiliar and uncertain terrain.
NEWARK, NJ
KTVL

Nonprofit helps disabled veterans find jobs, financial services

WASHINGTON (SBG) — For the Capizzi family, service has always played a central role. David and Shamala Capizzi are both veterans of the United States Marine Corps and like more than 6 million other military veterans are disabled, carrying scars many are unable to see. “Disability comes in all different...
ADVOCACY
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy