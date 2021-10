Every season of Dancing With The Stars has a controversial contestant. For Season 30, that title goes to Olivia Jade Giannulli, the 22-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. Her parents both spent time in jail for their roles in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal, as prosecutors said they paid to have Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though they never participated in rowing. The scandal hasn't been specifically mentioned during DWTS, and her pro dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, only has praise for her dancing abilities.

