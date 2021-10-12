CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies at 58, days after taking medical leave

By Anne D'Innocenzio
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Toy and entertainment company Hasbro said Tuesday that its CEO and chairman Brian D. Goldner has died. He was 58. The announcement came two days after the Pawtucket, Rhode Island, company said Goldner was taking a medical leave of absence from his CEO role, effective immediately. Hasbro said at that time that Rich Stoddart, most recently the lead independent director of Hasbro's board, had been appointed as interim CEO.

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 1

Related
mobihealthnews.com

How retail giant Walmart plans to disrupt the healthcare industry

Big retail is positioned to shake up the healthcare industry. With more than 200 million weekly customers, Walmart may have the reach to do just that. Walmart’s interest in healthcare isn’t anything new. “Walmart believes we have a right to make healthcare disrupted. We are doing that by providing all...
RETAIL
InvestorPlace

Buying Opendoor Today Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997

Anyone who follows me knows this: I’m super bullish on Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock. Long story short, buying Opendoor stock today could be like buying Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock back in 1997 – before Amazon took over the retail world. From where I sit, Opendoor makes a rather compelling case. That is,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Toymaker Spin Master creates venture arm

Spin Master Corp. announced the creation of a venture arm, Spin Master Ventures, that will make minority investments in the company's three core areas: toys, entertainment and digital games. The company will start by allocating $100 million to the venture group and focus on North America and Europe initially. The company has already made an investment in Nørdlight, a Stockholm-based mobile games company with more than 50 years of experience, and Hoot Reading, and online live tutoring service. "Spin Master Ventures will establish us as the partner of choice for entrepreneurs looking for capital to start and grow a business in the kids' space and will complement our acquisition strategy as well as bolster our product development pipeline," said Ronnen Harary, Spin Master co-founder and board chair, in a statement. Spin Master stock has gained 45.3% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 19.5% for the period.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Vinco Ventures Stock Plummets After CEO And CFO Resign

A popular retail investor stock is falling after-hours Tuesday. What Happened: Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:BBIG) announced its CEO and Chairman Christopher Ferguson has resigned from the company, effective Oct. 25, 2021. Brett Vroman, the company’s chief financial officer, has also resigned, effective Nov. 4, 2021. The company announced Lisa King...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Rhode Island State
Business Insider

Kering Q3 Revenues Up 12%

(RTTNews) - French luxury brand Kering SA on Tuesday reported third-quarter sales of 4.19 billion euros, up 12.2 percent from last year's 3.72 billion euros. Revenue from Kering's directly operated stores, including e-commerce, grew by 12 percent, compared to the third quarter a year ago. Revenues benefited from good momentum in North America but were held back by rising Covid cases in the Asia Pacific region.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

CN Q3 Profit Climbs; CEO To Retire

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR.TO, CNI) reported that its third-quarter net income climbed to C$1.69 billion or C$2.37 per share from C$985 million or C$1.38 per share in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share were C$1.52, an increase of 10 percent from the prior year. Revenues were...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Amazon seeks 150,000 seasonal hires in addition to more than 150,000 previously announced job openings

Amazon.com Inc. said Monday that it's looking for 150,000 seasonal hires, both full- and part-time. This is in addition to the previously announced goal of adding 40,000 corporate and tech workers and 125,000 fulfillment and transportation workers. "Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods," said Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, in a statement. Workers receive a starting wage of $18 per hour, a sign-up bonus of up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour in many locations depending on the shift. Among the states with the most seasonal openings are Arizona, California and New York. Amazon says many seasonal workers come back year after year. Amazon stock is up 4.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 19% for the period.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Goldner

Comments / 0

Community Policy