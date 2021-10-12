CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puna Geothermal Venture to discuss operations with public

By Brian McInnis
 7 days ago
Amid an active eruption at Kilauea volcano, the Puna Geothermal Venture is holding its latest virtual community meeting on Wednesday. Officials with PGV, Hawaiian Electric Co. and the County of Hawaii will give updates on the geothermal plant's operations in the first such meeting since July. The latest eruption at...

The Pacific Business News provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

