The first time Special Olympics ATV Ride hosted by Stompin’ Grounds in Akeley Sept. 25 finished as a complete success. Forty-nine registered participants, along with many volunteers, sponsors, donors, and partners all put together their time and efforts to make this event complete with heart, soul and positivity to show their support of the athletes of Special Olympics throughout the entire State of Minnesota. It was heartwarming to see just how much everyone involved cared by doing the very best at what they do best.

WALKER, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO