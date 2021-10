Brazil's left-wing former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday he would announce "at the start of next year" whether or not he will run for the presidency in October 2022. "I've been saying I'm not a candidate because I will only decide on my possible candidacy at the beginning of next year," said Lula at a press conference in the capital Brasilia.

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO