Living With Furry Floofs: Life With Samoyed Dogs

By Megan Swinney
 7 days ago
Besides being adorable floofs, Samoyed's are great family dogs. Dog breeds have varying personality traits even within each breed. The Samoyed is no different. While the pups may look like they drifted away from a snowy mountain, they are the sweetest companions. Affectionately known as a Sammy, these pups were bred in the arctic and once used for hunting, herding reindeer, and pulling sleds for the Samoyede people in Siberia.

