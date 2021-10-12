NBC's Tirico expresses disappointment in Gruden's behavior

BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman, aka Mr. Patriot, has some bad news for New England: “The Patriots just aren’t the Patriots right now.”
Edelman shared last week that Bill Belichick gave his blessing for Edelman to not be a “homer” and to “MF” the Patriots when needed. Edelman took that opportunity in this week’s episode of “Inside The NFL” on Paramount+.
When discussing Dallas’ OT win over New England, Edelman spoke to the reality that Gillette Stadium is no longer the issue for opponents that it once was.
“[The Cowboys] go on the road, in Foxboro, a notoriously tough place to play. Right...
Comments / 0