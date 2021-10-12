'22 Boston Marathon, and more change, just 6 months away

Two participants in the 125th Boston Marathon held Oct. 11 have local connections and were featured in preview stories in the weekend Valley Life section earlier this month. Lee Tempest of Pittsburgh, a 1992 graduate of Edison South High School, approaches the end of the 26.2-mile race, taking third place in the handcycle division with a time of 1 hour, 19 minutes and 17 seconds. “The Boston Marathon was incredible,” commented Tempest, who was a junior in high school when a car crash left him a paraplegic, confined to a wheelchair. “(There were) So many incredible athletes and the city of Boston does an awesome job of organizing it, and all the businesses are so welcoming and supportive,” added Tempest, who had been trying to get in the Boston Marathon for the past six years and looks forward to doing it again.

