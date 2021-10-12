CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

'22 Boston Marathon, and more change, just 6 months away

By JIMMY GOLEN
harrisondaily.com
 10 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — First was the marathon. A day after the only fall race in the Boston Marathon’s 125-year history, organizers turned their attention to the...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Maria Times

Photos: Changed race, familiar result - Kenyans sweep Boston Marathon

With fall foliage replacing the blooming daffodils and mylar blankets sharing space with masks, the pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon returned Monday after a 30-month absence for a smaller, socially distanced race that ended in a very familiar way. Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyogei completed a Kenyan sweep — the eighth since 2000 at the world's oldest and most prestigious 26.2-miler, which moved from its traditional spring date for the first time in its 125-year history because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Race#Ap
Inquirer and Mirror

Nantucketers complete Boston Marathon

(Oct. 11, 2021) Six Nantucketers completed the 125th Boston Marathon Monday, held in the fall this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deputy fire chief Sean Mitchell finished the 26.2-mile race from Hopkinton to Boylston Street in Boston in five hours, seven minutes and 18 seconds. Mitchell was running to raise money for the Last Call Foundation, which has pledged that every dollar raised will be used to study PFAS in firefighting turnout gear.
BOSTON, MA
Weirton Daily Times

Boston Marathon local competitors

Two participants in the 125th Boston Marathon held Oct. 11 have local connections and were featured in preview stories in the weekend Valley Life section earlier this month. Lee Tempest of Pittsburgh, a 1992 graduate of Edison South High School, approaches the end of the 26.2-mile race, taking third place in the handcycle division with a time of 1 hour, 19 minutes and 17 seconds. “The Boston Marathon was incredible,” commented Tempest, who was a junior in high school when a car crash left him a paraplegic, confined to a wheelchair. “(There were) So many incredible athletes and the city of Boston does an awesome job of organizing it, and all the businesses are so welcoming and supportive,” added Tempest, who had been trying to get in the Boston Marathon for the past six years and looks forward to doing it again.
BOSTON, PA
harrisondaily.com

Eovaldi just misses, Red Sox fall, Astros tie ALCS 2-all

BOSTON (AP) — Once again, in a key spot in October, the Boston Red Sox summoned Nathan Eovaldi from the bullpen in a tight game. And why not? Time and time again, win or lose, the do-everything …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
harrisondaily.com

Red Sox rely on Eovaldi in Game 6 with ALCS on the line

BOSTON (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi wants the ball, the pressure, the chance to extend Boston's season — all of it. “I love it,” he said Thursday, a day before he was scheduled to face Houston in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
MLB
harrisondaily.com

Formula One foothold growing, series here to stay in USA

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — When Formula One returned to the United States in 2012, in Texas of all places, the world's highest class of international auto racing was taking a big leap in a country it had …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
MOTORSPORTS
harrisondaily.com

US women tie South Korea 0-0, snap 22-match home win streak

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. women's national team had its 22-match winning streak on home soil snapped Thursday night in a scoreless draw against a surprisingly resilient South Korean …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
SPORTS
harrisondaily.com

Chen and winning streak in spotlight as Skate America begins

Let this sink in: Nathan Chen has not lost a competition since February 2018. Since his disappointing sixth-place finish at the Pyeongchang Olympics, the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
SPORTS
harrisondaily.com

Column: Sports betting becoming more of a sure thing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — No one needed official evidence but it came anyway from the state of New Jersey, where people apparently really like to bet on sports. They put more than $1 billion on their …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
GAMBLING
Essence

Olympic Gold Medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Says She's Proudly 100% Hispanic And 100% Black American

'At the end of the day I'm both. Nobody can take that away from me.'. When Olympic hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn kneels down in the starting blocks, her mind and heart are racing. But once the gun goes off, her body slips into autopilot, a type of flow, and she does what she does best. This past summer what she did was win a gold medal, becoming the first Afro-Latina to do so while representing her mother’s native Puerto Rico.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Japanese Olympic gymnast suffers serious spinal injury in fall

Japan’s Hitomi Hatakeda pulled out of the women’s all-around final at the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships after the 21-year-old suffered a serious spinal injury during a training fall, the Japan Gymnastics Association said. Hatakeda, who appeared at the Tokyo Olympics, injured her spine while training on the uneven bars...
SPORTS
harrisondaily.com

What code? NASCAR drivers lament lack of on-track etiquette

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tensions are high at every level of NASCAR as its grueling, 11-month season enters the homestretch with three weeks remaining to crown three series champions. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
MOTORSPORTS
TMZ.com

College Lacrosse Player Dead At 20 After Hot Dog Eating Contest Accident

A 20-year-old Tufts University lacrosse player has died ... after she tragically choked during a hot dog eating contest over the weekend. Madelyn "Madie" Nicpon -- a junior on the Jumbos' lax squad -- was participating in a competitive eating event off-campus on Saturday when something went horribly wrong. According...
SPORTS
US News and World Report

Boston Marathon Returns With Fewer Runners, More Masks

BOSTON (AP) — In addition to a medal, some water and maybe a banana, volunteers will be handing out masks to the Boston Marathon finishers as they leave the socially distanced course and disperse into the city’s bustling Back Bay. With an indoor mask mandate in Boston, race organizers have...
BOSTON, MA
Midland Daily News

Midlanders taking on Boston Marathon

After a nearly two-and-a-half year hiatus, the Boston Marathon is set to take place Monday. The 125th version of the race is the oldest and one of the most prestigious marathons in the world and has been run in some fashion every year since 1897. Tens of thousands of athletes...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy