Our Kind Of People: A Tangled Mess Of Trust Issues, Sneak Peak Of Episode 4

 7 days ago
Mmhmm, it’s that time of the week again, and we’re expecting Our Kind Of People to show out on FOX tonight at 9pm EST. It looks like Fly Ty can’t deal with Angela trying to handle her business on her own terms. She tries to have a tender moment with ole boy to share her trust issues not knowing he ain’t exactly one to be trusting, especially with what we’ve learned last week. The tense moment causes a tiny riff between the two. I guess we’ll have to tune in tonight to get the full scope.

Y’all watching? Or Nah?

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

