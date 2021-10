If you’re one of the estimated 17–27%* of adults who experience heartburn at least once a month, you know the signs: a harsh, burning feeling in your chest usually after eating a large meal, spicy food, or when you’re lying down. Frequent, persistent heartburn is the most common symptom of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease). GERD not only interferes with quality of life, it can lead to serious illness. If you have chronic GERD that is not relieved by lifestyle changes or medicines, surgery may be an option.

