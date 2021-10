The list of weird things with Elon Musk attached to them continues to grow, and this time, it's a beer. Specifically, it's the Gigabeer, or Gigabier in German. What is that? We really don't know, but it's an adult beverage inside a container that vaguely recalls the Tesla Cybertruck. Really, it's a little piece of celebration as Tesla prepares to (hopefully) begin production at its new Gigafactory in Berlin next month.

