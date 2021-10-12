CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Body of North Carolina man found in house following fire

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 7 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man's body was found in a house in North Carolina after firefighters put out a fire there, officials said. Firefighters responded to the fire shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, and officials say the first fire engine arrived around five minutes after it was dispatched, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. The fire was brought under control in 13 minutes, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

