Keizer, OR

State lawmaker resigns from Oregon Legislature over move

 7 days ago

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) — Keizer Republican state lawmaker Bill Post has announced his resignation from the Oregon Legislature after saying he misunderstood the residency requirements for being in office.

His resignation announced Tuesday will be effective Nov. 30, The Statesman Journal reported.

Post previously said he wouldn’t seek reelection in 2022, but said Tuesday he would resign after “discussions with an elections attorney.”

Post, a former talk radio host, has served in the House of Representatives since 2015.

He and his wife moved to Fallon, Nevada, which is east of Reno. In a Sept. 27 Facebook message, Post said his wife accepted a job, had sold their Keizer house and bought one in Fallon. He said he’d be in the district “at least once per month.”

“My intent was to be open with my constituents about my move out of state and the steps I’d be taking to continue to fulfill my duties for the rest of my term to the best of my knowledge and ability,” Post said in a statement.

Republican precinct committee members from House District 25 will select three to five candidates to replace Post. County commissioners from Marion and Yamhill counties will then choose a candidate to serve out the remainder of Post’s term.

A Republican has held the seat since 2003.

IN THIS ARTICLE
