Zulgad’s Roundup: Vikings’ second-half struggles on offense can be attributed to play calling
What’s wrong with the Vikings’ second-half offense?. That’s the big question after Minnesota failed to score a third or fourth quarter touchdown during the three-game homestand it completed with a last-second victory Sunday over the Lions. The Vikings beat Seattle and Detroit with a loss to Cleveland sandwiched in between and will have a chance to even their record at 3-3 when they play at Carolina on Sunday afternoon.www.skornorth.com
