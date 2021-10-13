Ravenswood Senior Center updates: Column

Our center wants to extend our sympathy to the family of Linda Scritchfield who passed away last week. Linda was our center’s site supervisor for 28 years. Linda was one of the most caring individuals I’ve ever known. The “seniors” were all like parents to her. She cared about each one's welfare and wanted the best for all the seniors. Linda and her husband Jim volunteered at the center many times after Linda retired from her employment with the Commission on Aging. She was very much loved by all those who attended the activities at the center daily. Our center was very blessed to have Linda as our leader for so many years. Heaven gained an angel when Linda passed away.