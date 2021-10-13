CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ravenswood, WV

Ravenswood Senior Center updates: Column

jacksonnewspapers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur center wants to extend our sympathy to the family of Linda Scritchfield who passed away last week. Linda was our center’s site supervisor for 28 years. Linda was one of the most caring individuals I’ve ever known. The “seniors” were all like parents to her. She cared about each one's welfare and wanted the best for all the seniors. Linda and her husband Jim volunteered at the center many times after Linda retired from her employment with the Commission on Aging. She was very much loved by all those who attended the activities at the center daily. Our center was very blessed to have Linda as our leader for so many years. Heaven gained an angel when Linda passed away.

www.jacksonnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Ravenswood, WV
City
Racine, WV
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Center#Visitor Center#Other Roads#Ravenswood Senior Center#The Commission On Aging
CBS News

900-year-old sword dating back to the Crusades found at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea

An Israeli amateur diver found a large, 900-year-old sword dating back to the Crusades at the bottom of Mediterranean Sea last week, Israeli researchers said on Monday. The diver, identified as Shlomi Katzin from Atlit, Israel, discovered the weapon on Saturday among other artifacts on the Mediterranean seabed, including ancient stone anchors, other anchors made of metal, and pottery fragments, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). The sword has a blade over 39 inches long and a hilt measuring nearly 12 inches, and it likely once belonged to a crusading knight.
SCIENCE
The Hill

FDA proposes rule to offer over-the-counter hearing aids

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is proposing a rule to offer a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids in an attempt to boost accessibility and lower costs for the devices for Americans. The agency announced its proposal on Tuesday that would allow certain hearing aids to be sold directly...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy