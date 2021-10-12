CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles improve to 14-4 on season with two more wins

nymdispatch.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mills won for the ninth time in 10 games in games outside of tournaments last week. After defeating Pelican Rapids by a score of 3-0 on Monday night, the Eagles went on to defeat Wadena-Deer Creek 3-0 in Park Region Conference action on Thursday. The win improves the Eagles to 5-0 in the conference.

