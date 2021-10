CHIPPEWA COUNTY — After weeks of surging COVID-19 numbers, the death toll, as well as the number of people hospitalized due to the virus, has gone up. According to the Chippewa County Health Department, as of Wednesday afternoon, there have now been 40 deaths and 10 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. This means four new deaths and four more people hospitalized compared to last week’s totals. Approximately 1,420 cases have been confirmed, there have been 1,981 probable cases and 2,752 recoveries. From Sept. 30 through Oct. 6, there have been 205 new cases, 52 new recoveries and 268 cases that the health department is actively monitoring.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO