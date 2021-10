SINCLAIR, Maine (WAGM) - The Long Lake Sporting Club in Sinclair will be closing its doors on October 17th, NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard takes us on one last look. After half a century, Long Lake Sporting Club, the restaurant, tourist destination and host to many community events, will close its doors. Patrons have come far and wide to dine and relax at a landmark of Aroostook County. Ice Fishing Derby’s would be held every winter just offshore of the club. The owners, Neal and Denise Martin have decided to shut down in order to focus on their kids and their family. Both declined to speak with us, but longtime patrons of the establishment, reflect back on what made the Sporting Club so special to them.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO