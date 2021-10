With just 70 seats, the Performance Garage is an unusual venue to open the Philadelphia Ballet season (its first since a major rebrand). It’s not the Perelman, where it had planned to be before the pandemic, but the space has had some recent renovations, including new seating and a steel mesh ramp, that make the audience area more comfortable, and less dangerous to navigate, than the balcony at the Merriam where audiences used to see the company’s contemporary ballets. And the dancing, in a program titled The Spark, was everything we expect from this company.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO