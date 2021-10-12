Flagler Sheriff’s Office upgrading body, patrol car cameras with new technology

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly says his deputies’ body and patrol car cameras will soon be upgraded with improved technology.

Developed by “Axon,” the new body cameras will include features like GPS location tagging, automatic activation at the sound of gunfire, and even a more secure uniform attachment so it’s less likely to be knocked off of the deputy’s body.

Introducing Axon Body 3 by axon1 on Sketchfab

FCSO”s new patrol car camera upgrades include live-streaming capabilities, auto-activation at high speed, and an integrated license plate reading system.

Sheriff Staly says with the new upgrades, every marked patrol car in his fleet will have plate-reading capabilities.

“We started implementing the Axon fleet in 2018, and over the years, we have upgraded the Axon Body Camera systems,” Sheriff Staly said. “This upgrade now takes us to the next level of transparency and provides a safety net for deputies in critical situations.”

Staly says the Axon software agreement will also allow for submissions from the public, unlimited data storage, and data sharing directly to the State Attorney’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the total cost of the upgrades was just under $470,000.