CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Samsung Designing New 980 Pro SSD Model Around PS5

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Samsung 980 Pro is one of the better SSDs you can fit into your PlayStation 5, but it's currently being sold without a heatsink, meaning you'll have to buy one separately and attach it yourself. That's not a particularly tough task, but it may prove daunting for those who don't wish to treat their console like a PC. Good news then because the firm is launching a new model with a heatsink attached right out of the box, allowing you to skip all that faffing about and get straight to installing it into your PS5.

www.pushsquare.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $799.99 Buy Now There are a...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max goes on sale today

Amazon is expanding its Fire TV range, with the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max going on sale today as the new flagship of the easily-installed streaming devices. Billed as the most powerful Fire TV Stick so far when Amazon revealed it last month, it supports WiFi 6 connectivity along with 4K HDR10+ streaming, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, with easy wireless surround sound options for those with select Echo smart speakers.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssd#Tb
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 price and...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Black Friday desktop computer deals: What to expect

Black Friday is right around the corner. In fact, it’s under two months away. Now that fall is here, you’re ready to start thinking about what your holiday shopping list should look like. So you might as well take advantage of the time you have now to get prepared. There are certain trends that you’re sure to see and possibly expect. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are always so many great ones. From TVs to smart home devices, there’s plenty to love. But many people take a look at the sales for one thing:...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
makeuseof.com

How to Delete Games From Your PS5 M.2 SSD Using the PlayStation App

Now that we can expand our PS5 storage using an M.2 SSD, you might wonder how to delete games from the new drive. You can do it two ways; with the console itself (obviously) or with the PlayStation app on your smartphone or tablet. Here, we'll look at deleting games...
VIDEO GAMES
Toms Hardware

PS5 SSD Upgrade Temperature Testing: Do You Even Need a Heatsink?

As expected, the worst scenario is without a heat sink installed on the NVMe SSD and with the cover in place. The max temperature exceeded 71 degrees Celsius in this scenario on the controller. Without a heat sink but with the lid off, the maximum temperature dropped significantly. The best...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Set Your PS5 M.2 SSD as the Default Install Location for Games

If you have installed an M.2 SSD (solid state drive) inside your PS5, then you're probably wondering how to optimize your console to get the best out of your expanded storage. There are several ways, one of which is changing the default download location to the M.2 SSD, as opposed to the default Console Storage.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

PS5 restock October: PlayStation Direct, GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy

Today we’re taking a peek at rumored stores for Sony PlayStation 5 restock both online and in-person at brick and mortar stores. At the moment, reports of restocks are largely rumors, and an official release schedule has not yet been revealed by any one retailer. By the time you read this article, though, this may have changed!
VIDEO GAMES
techaeris.com

Upgrading your PS5 SSD? Check out this M.2 SSD cooler from be quiet!

Back in September, Sony finally updated the PlayStation 5, allowing users to upgrade the PS5 SSD for more storage. While there are a select few SSD drives that work, not many of them come with a heatsink to keep your new SSD from overheating and throttling performance. That’s where be quiet!’s MC1 M.2 SSD cooler comes in.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to add an NVMe SSD to a PS5

The PlayStation 5 can now expand its internal storage capacity, thanks to a recent firmware update. Users were previously limited to the built-in SSD with around 667GB of usable space because the operating system and other files take up a portion of its 825GB capacity. Players can now add an...
VIDEO GAMES
nashvillechatterclass.com

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Design and Key Specifications Surface in a New Leak

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will feature 50MP triple rear cameras, Dimensity 700 SoC, and teardrop notch display. Samsung Galaxy A13 could be the company’s next budget phone 5G, which is expected to hit the market in early next year. It will be a successor to the Galaxy A12, which is a non-5G phone.
CELL PHONES
T3.com

PS5 SSD deal – ENDS TONIGHT! Save 18% off this 1TB Samsung upgrade

Anyone considering expanding storage on their PlayStation 5 is in luck today with an insanely good deal available for a 1TB Samsung SSD. Last month, Sony made it so all PS5 owners could finally expand their storage from the paltry 825GB (667.2GB after downloading all startup functions) to a much more reasonable 4TB. This one-day deal is a fantastic starting place for anyone looking for that extra bit of space. Of course, it works for PC too if you wanted that to work.
FIFA
GeekyGadgets

Addlink PlayStation 5 SSD specifically optimized M.2 PCIe 4.0 PS5 SSD unveiled

PlayStation 5 owners looking to upgrade their internal storage may be interested in a new PlayStation 5 SSD specifically optimized for the PS5. Created by Addlink the optimised M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD is equipped with a premium heatsink and the AddGame A95, A90, and A92 M.2 NVMe Gen4x4 SSDs are compatible and “exceed all PlayStation 5 storage requirements” making it a great option for upgrading your PlayStation game library storage capacity. Both the A95 and A92 models are available in capacity of 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB. For A90 model, it comes with 1 TB and 2 TB varieties.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy