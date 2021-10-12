CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Minimal Roman-Inspired Electric Kettles

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeungHyun Lee designed the HYGGE kitchen appliance with a minimalistic style. The modern electric kettle is informed by Roman architecture. The historic style inspired the designer to create a sleek hybrid kitchen kettle that also functions like a jar to store your drink. Dual in function, the HYGGE is named...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This Tron-inspired Tesla electric bike’s hubless wheels radiate a drag racing character

What do you get when a Tron bike mates with a Tesla electric bike? It has to be this stunner designed for straight-line speed. While my analog might not go well with a few, let’s stay put with the design aspect of the Dust Tesla concept electric motorcycle designed by Nazar Eisa. Draped in a completely metallic finish, the bike is destined to have time-traveled from the dystopian future. The clear geometric lines and the definitive aerodynamic build will put most of the other Tesla bike concepts to shame. It is that sexy!
CARS
Tom's Guide

Bosch Sky Kettle review

This variable temperature kettle leaves little to want, being both fast to boil and energy-efficient too. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The Bosch Sky Kettle TWK7203GB excelled in almost every test we threw at it. It was fast to boil, the exterior didn’t grow hot and it was easy to use, which is useful for a variable temperature kettle. The touch screen base is intuitive to control and gives the design a modern and sophisticated appearance.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Reversible Minimal Bag Collections

MM6 Maison Margiela works in collaboration with Eastpak on a new collection of bags that are designed with a reverse mode method. It is set to join the Fall/Winter 2021 seasonal offerings and all of the pieces in the seasonal capsule are made to be inside out, rearranged, or worn from the back to the front.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Great Jones Now Has Electric Kettles — And Of Course They’re Ultra-Chic

Ever wished Great Jones’ aesthetically minded products could be a part of your coffee routine? If so, it’s your lucky day. On Oct. 12, coffee brand Fellow teamed up with Great Jones to launch a a $160 electronic kettle that melds the two brands’ expertise and design seamlessly. Not only does it kick off an expansion into yet another new category for the cookware company, but it also marks Great Jones’ first electronic product ever.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Kettle#Appliance#Roman#Danish
TrendHunter.com

Minimal Tonal Low-Cut Sneakers

Collegium introduces a new iteration of the Pillar Destroyer II sneaker model by the name Devastator for the season. The Californian label is recognized for the silhouette and draws inspiration from sneakers alike with popular colorways serving as the influence as well. The retro sneaker models are offered in Platinum Gray and Avio Blue. The shoes are made from premium materials with Italian calfskin leather materials sourced from Italy at the upper.
APPAREL
The Independent

How to connect with nature indoors through biophilic design

Creating a pocket of calm and tranquillity in the chaos of the city is possible if you apply biophilic design to urban spaces, say botanist and TV presenter James Wong and acclaimed designer DaeWha Kang, who are fronting a Thanks Plants campaign by TheJoyOfPlants.co.uk.Having recently created a dazzling array of plants in a space the size of an average kitchen at London’s first Houseplant Hideout installation, they are now trying to get people to further connect with nature, no matter how small their urban space, through biophilic design.What is biophilic design?“Biophilia means love of life or living things. Essentially all...
INTERIOR DESIGN
InsideHook

Products of the Week: Custom Kettles, Grateful Dead Aprons and the Future of E-Bikes

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of them. Today: Great Jone’s special electric kettle, some tie-dye kitchenware and VanMoof’s best-in-class electric bike.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Technology
CNET

Boil and bubble with this $30 electric tea kettle

True tea snobs know that certain teas steep better at different temperatures. Green tea, for instance, should be steeped in water at around 175 degrees F and not boiling, while some even more delicate teas do best in water that's colder than that. Those temps are nearly impossible to nail in a stovetop teapot but this Bella Pro Series electric kettle will hit them on the head every time with one press of a button. This tea-drinkers kettle is normally $60 but you can grab it for 50% right now at Best Buy, down to $30 for today only.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Optical Illusion-Inspired Makeup

This holiday season, MAC Cosmetics wants to turn things on its head with its new Hypnotizing Holiday 2021 collection. The Hypnotizing Holiday 2021 collection is a holiday makeup collection with an optical illusion-inspired theme. The holiday lineup features makeup kits curated by products type, color, and more. For instance, the Mistletoe Matte Powder Kiss Lip box features five iconic MAC lipsticks, whereas the Face Look in a Box pack comes with lipstick, lip primer, eyeshadow, and eyeliner. And just as the name suggests, each kit comes in hypnotic packaging, like a hypnotic gift bag with two secret compartments. As the brand sums it up: "From all-new, limited-edition colors for eyes, lips and face to spellbinding ready-to-gift kits and beyond, there’s enough M·A·C magic for everyone on your list."
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Powdered Candy-Like Energy Shots

The Phoenix Energy Dynamite Pixie Shots are a water-free energy supplement that will provide consumers with a way to easily increase their alertness throughout the day in a flavorful way. The product features a candy-like consistency that is ready to be consumed whenever an energy boost is needed and will start taking effect quite quickly. This is reported by the brand to be a more efficient way to boost energy, while also making it great for quickly being consumed when energy levels are waning.
TrendHunter.com

90s Grunge-Inspired Fall Fashion

Wasted Paris introduces its newest collection designed for the Fall/Winter 2021/2022 season. The main inspiration behind the capsule nods to the 90s and the prominent grunge scene during the era. The brand specifically focuses on Seattle during this decade. The color palette is predominantly neutral with hues of brown, dark blue, red, and terracotta. The silhouettes follow the same overarching theme and detail knitwear, outerwear, shirts, and knitwear.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Platinum Perfume Packaging

There's a striking new Coach bottle design for perfume and it was created with a metal form for the purposes of achieving "perfect and regular intensity." French glass and aluminium decoration specialist Prad was responsible for creating the metallization for the new Coach Platinum for Interparfums, and the design prominently features the brand's embossed logo. The liquid metallization process used by Prad is said to be unique to France, which makes the design of this luxury perfume packaging all the more covetable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Focus-Enhancing Fragrances

The Nue Co. wants to help you focus with a new fragrance called 'MIND ENERGY.'. According to Jules Miller, founder and CEO of The Nue Co., one of the biggest concerns among their audience is brain fog and a lack of focus (often caused by stress). In an effort to help consumers boost their mental energy and focus, the brand launched the new fragrance MIND ENERGY. This perfume features notes of coriander seed, juniper oil and pink peppercorn oil., ad well as clary sage, spearmint, peppermint, geranium, clove leaf, and cedarwood oil. These ingredients double as a supplement to help boost your mental energy and make you more alert when you're feeling sluggish. As Miller explains, "The way we view, use and benefit from supplements is ever-evolving. Whether it’s through our fragrance supplements, topical supplements or ingestibles, what matters most is that we’re solving a problem."
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Outdoorsy Office Designs

Education First is a company that specializes in language-learning tours across the world. Its Denver outpost occupies two floors in the city's first commercial cross-laminated timber building. The company decided to model its interior design off of the city's outdoorsy culture. With the use of natural materials and earth-toned color...
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Fluffy Grayscale Slip-On Shoes

2G works in collaboration with Japanese footwear label SUICOKE on a new iteration of the ZAVO shoe. The silhouette boasts a slip-on design that is suitable for different seasons of the year. It is spotlighted by its fuzzy design language over the forefoot section. The shoes keep wearers warm with...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Solid Perfume Palettes

The newest concept from Made By Me puts solid fragrances in a portable palette so that it's easy for customers to mix and match their favorite scents, and take them all on the go. The colorful palettes resemble other makeup products that are packaged similarly and the highly concentrated formulas can be blended as desired to create the perfect signature scent.
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Perforated Bright Slip-On Runners

Adidas Originals introduces another tonal iteration of the YEEZY Foam Runner in a bright Vermillion colorway palette for the season. The footwear retains the same slip-on silhouette and is marked with a bright red throughout the entire design. It is a one-piece sculpted model that is made using a lightweight EVA material that is detailed carefully with dynamic linings.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable 80s-Style Skincare

Meiyume's Block Party Kit features playful packaging inspired by a decade past and environmentally friendly packaging to support a brighter future. The packaging is entirely made from sustainable materials and it shows off clean skincare such as the Night-Out Radiance Treatment Mask and a skin-renewing Hangover Moisturizer. Each of these products is packaged in 60ml sizes and components that consist of three fully recyclable parts; there's an aluminum cap and jar, and a refillable capsule made from recycled plastic. When it comes to working with brands to create customized solutions, Meiyume is able to accommodate many different patterns and colors.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

3D-Filled Progressive Textiles

South Korean fashion label IISE works together with Amsterdam-based label BYBORRE, specifically its in-house innovative textile project BYBORRE INSIDE. Joining forces for the Fall/Winter 2021 season, the duo craft a unique fabric that is made possible with distinct methods. It is made up of two items in total that give...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy