Minimal Roman-Inspired Electric Kettles

The Nue Co. wants to help you focus with a new fragrance called 'MIND ENERGY.'. According to Jules Miller, founder and CEO of The Nue Co., one of the biggest concerns among their audience is brain fog and a lack of focus (often caused by stress). In an effort to help consumers boost their mental energy and focus, the brand launched the new fragrance MIND ENERGY. This perfume features notes of coriander seed, juniper oil and pink peppercorn oil., ad well as clary sage, spearmint, peppermint, geranium, clove leaf, and cedarwood oil. These ingredients double as a supplement to help boost your mental energy and make you more alert when you're feeling sluggish. As Miller explains, "The way we view, use and benefit from supplements is ever-evolving. Whether it’s through our fragrance supplements, topical supplements or ingestibles, what matters most is that we’re solving a problem."

