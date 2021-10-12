CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County encourages residents to get flu shots

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
OSCEOLA COUNTY , Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County is urging residents to get vaccinated against the flu.

Officials with the department of health say flu shots are recommended for everyone, especially those at higher risk of serious complications from influenza.

A seasonal flu shot is recommended for those six months of age and older.

Free flu shots for children and adults with no insurance will be available Monday, Oct. 18-22 at the main campus located at 1875 Fortune Road in Kissimmee.

Those wishing to get a flu shot must make an appointment by calling FDOH-Osceola at 407-343- 2000.

You can find more information about the FDOH-Osceola flu shot event here.

