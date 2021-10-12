The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County encourages residents to get flu shots

OSCEOLA COUNTY , Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County is urging residents to get vaccinated against the flu.

Officials with the department of health say flu shots are recommended for everyone, especially those at higher risk of serious complications from influenza.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

A seasonal flu shot is recommended for those six months of age and older.

Free flu shots for children and adults with no insurance will be available Monday, Oct. 18-22 at the main campus located at 1875 Fortune Road in Kissimmee.

See a map of location below:

Those wishing to get a flu shot must make an appointment by calling FDOH-Osceola at 407-343- 2000.

You can find more information about the FDOH-Osceola flu shot event here.

WFTV