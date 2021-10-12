CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead as shooter fires at group of suspected auto parts thieves in Spring Branch

By Joel Umanzor
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

One man was killed Tuesday morning after he and a group of auto parts thieves he was with were shot at during an attempted theft, according to Houston Police. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at the 9600 block of Long Point Drive where authorities say a group of men trying to steal something from a truck were shot at by someone in the neighborhood. As the suspects attempted to leave he crashed into another car and then into a nearby daycare.

