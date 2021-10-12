CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salma Hayek stuns fans with brand new Eternals trailer

By Rebecca Lewis
Hello Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalma Hayek has shared a brand new trailer for her upcoming Marvel film Eternals, a film which will "redefine the cinematic universe entirely". In the clip Salma is first seen standing on the beach in her metal armor, a royal blue and gold dress with matching headpiece. Her character, Ajak, a gender-swapped character and the "leader" of the Eternals - a character described as being full of wisdom and maternal to the others.

The Guardian

Why on earth is Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s Eternals?

There is something going on with Eternals, Oscar winner Chloé Zhao’s debut dip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps it’s that this is one of the first MCU episodes to arrive almost fully formed, without endless teases and character introductions during previous instalments. Maybe it’s the way August’s final full trailer seemed to apologise for this in advance, explaining that Earth’s cosmic guardians had not bothered taking down mean ol’ Thanos during the Earth-shattering events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame because they had been told not to by some pesky unknown entity. But more likely it’s that ... hang on, is that Angelina Jolie in a blond wig and silver spandex?
MOVIES
SheKnows

Angelina Jolie Is One Gorgeous Daredevil in These 'ELLE' Photos Taken High in the Sky

After a tumultuous year battling ex-husband Brad Pitt over their divorce and child custody issues, Angelina Jolie is looking rather peaceful in her latest ELLE magazine cover for their November 2021 Women in Hollywood issue. She looks relaxed and stunning (and aging backward) in these new photos. The photo shoot had her suspended over a pool while she just hung in the air and sipped some tea — and we have a feeling she has a lot of tea to dish. But it’s the gorgeous, sky-high image in a hammock while holding The Eternals comic book that has her looking so happy with...
CELEBRITIES
