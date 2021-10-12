CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Switzerland wins in WCup qualifying, sets up Italy showdown

Cover picture for the articleVILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Switzerland set up a World Cup qualifying showdown game with Italy by beating Lithuania 4-0 on Tuesday. The win lifted Switzerland level on points with Italy ahead of the last two rounds next month. They start by meeting in Rome on Nov. 12. Italy is top because its goal difference is two better than the Swiss. Only the group winner advances direct to the World Cup in Qatar. The runner-up enters 12-nation playoffs in March. Switzerland’s biggest win in this qualifying program included two first-half goals by Breel Embolo. Also in the group, Bulgaria beat Northern Ireland 2-1.

