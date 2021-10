Our view: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is stalled in Congress, so it’s now up to the justices. There should be no Constitution-free zone in the USA. Kevin Byrd's ordeal began in the parking lot of a bar near Houston, where he says a federal Homeland Security agent pointed a gun at him and threatened to “put a bullet through his f---ing skull.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO