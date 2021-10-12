CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Van Horn, TX

Watch Blue Origin fly William Shatner to space at 8:30AM ET on October 13th

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 7 days ago

Provided there aren’t any last-minute delays, Star Trek actor William Shatner will fly to the edge of space on October 13th. You can watch the entire flight right here and on Engadget’s YouTube channel. Tune in at around 9:30 to see NS-18 lift off from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One facility near Van Horn, Texas. The mission was originally scheduled to blast off on October 12th but was pushed back due to unfavorable weather conditions.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Just Back From Space, William Shatner Visits Wizard World Convention In Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — Fresh off his history-making trip to space for real, William Shatner beamed down to the Chicago area on Sunday. Shatner spoke at the Wizard World Comic Con in Rosemont. He signed autographs, posed for pictures, and participated in a panel discussion. On Wednesday, Shatner, 90, became the oldest person in space when he took a ride on a Blue Origin rocket. The company is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. “I’m looking out the window, and it turns out that nobody told me about it. I mean, the limitations, there’s about a 50-mile skin that the Earth has of...
ROSEMONT, IL
Engadget

Russian crew returns from shooting the first feature film on the ISS

Shooting for the first feature-length movie in space has wrapped. Space.com reports Russian actress Yulia Pereslid, producer Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy have returned to Earth after the first two spent 12 days filming their movie The Challenge aboard the International Space Station. The three left the ISS in a Soyuz spacecraft at 9:14PM Eastern on October 16th and landed in Kazakhstan just a few hours later, at 12:35AM.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Indiana Jones 5 set photos appear to confirm time travel theory is true

Indiana Jones 5 set photos appear to tease a time travel theory that’s been doing the rounds.The new film, which has just been delayed by Disney, will see Harrison Ford, 79, return as the professor of archaeology for the first time since 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the crystal Skull.It will be the first film in the franchise not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, with Logan’s James Mangold introducing the character “to a new generation”.Details are scarce about the new film’s storyline elements, but a theory predicted that Ford’s character will discover an artefact that powers...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Van Horn, TX
Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Van Horn, TX
Industry
City
Van Horn, TX
Engadget

Amazon Music's spatial audio now works on any headphones

It'll be easier for subscribers to listen to music with spatial audio starting today. You can now use any headphones to listen to songs with Dolby Atmos and via supported devices. Those include iOS, Android, some other Alexa Cast devices and Sony soundbars and home theater speakers with 360 Reality...
ELECTRONICS
Deadline

Castle Rock Entertainment Relaunches With $175M Film Fund

Castle Rock Entertainment, which was co-founded by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rob Reiner, is relaunching its feature division with a $175M film fund under which the studio will develop, produce and finance quality movies for global audiences. Reiner will continue on as Castle Rock CEO, with Michele Reiner and Matthew George serving as Co-Presidents. Castle Rock’s film fund is backed by equity investors and top-tier entertainment banks. David Oliver of CIT Bank, N.A, which will act as administrative agent, structured the senior debt facility with Daisy Stall of California Bank &Trust. Castle Rock will have a first-look deal at Warner Bros. on theatrical...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘History of the World Part II’ Variety Series Ordered at Hulu, Mel Brooks to Write and Executive Produce (EXCLUSIVE)

“History of the World, Part I” is finally getting a Part II, with Hulu ordering a variety series followup to the classic Mel Brooks comedy film, Variety has learned exclusively. “History of the World, Part II” is described as a sequel to the 1981 film. The film was made up of segments set during different periods of world history. Among those was the Stone Age, Ancient Rome, and the French Revolution. Like most of Brooks’ work, it also featured musical numbers, including one about the Spanish Inquisition and, of course, “Jews in Space.” Brooks is a writer and executive producer on the series...
MOVIES
KRON4 News

Best Marvel: The Eternals comics to read before the movie comes out

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now that “Eternals” is coming to theaters in less than a month, many people are curious about these never-before-seen Marvel characters. While Marvel fans may be well aware of the Eternals and how they’re enmeshed in the Marvel Universe, those new to these near-immortal beings may […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shatner
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Wally Funk
AFP

Disney delays Marvel, Indiana Jones films

Disney pushed back multiple Marvel superhero films and delayed an Indiana Jones sequel by almost a year in the latest reshuffle of its release calendar Monday. Movies such as "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" all take place within the same interconnected Marvel cinematic universe. That means a delay to one title often causes a domino effect across the wildly popular, multibillion-dollar-grossing series. Many of the films were previously postponed by film set shutdowns early in the pandemic, with insiders telling Variety the latest changes were also due to production delays.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Biggest Summer Movie Release Ever

Except when movie theaters are closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer movie release period is critical to the $11 billion the industry brings in from ticket sales every year. Some of the biggest releases are done over the three long holiday periods of the season: Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day. […]
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Expanse’: Kathleen Robertson Joins Amazon Series For Sixth & Final Season

EXCLUSIVE: Kathleen Robertson is set for a key role in the sixth and final season of Amazon’s popular sci-fi drama The Expanse. Alcon-produced The Expanse, based on James S.A. Corey’s best-selling novels is set in the future where humanity has colonized the solar system and the people of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt have long been in opposition with one another. When the crew of the Rocinante uncovers an ancient alien technology, a vast conspiracy begins to emerge — one that will bring the solar system to the brink of war. The Expanse is a high-action, sci-fi adventure that explores...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy