CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Film looks back at Fanny, '70s rock band that defied racial, gender barriers

By Lakshmi Gandhi
NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecades before Olivia Rodrigo, there was Fanny — an all-women, mostly Filipino American rock band who took the early 1970s by storm. As they rose to fame in the San Francisco music scene, the band quickly dazzled superstar contemporaries like The Kinks and David Bowie, who later noted that Fanny was “one of the finest [expletive] rock bands of their time.” Their success was all the more dazzling because they did so while pushing back against the restrictions placed on female musicians of color in that era.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopMatters

Tony & the Kiki Bring Gender Ambiguity Back to Rock with “Listen” (premiere)

Thank whatever deity you may believe in for returning both androgyny and people of color to rock music. Or just listen to Tony & the Kiki. Hard rock has been far too pale and macho for too many decades, and in the cisheteronormative way, rather than in the manner of camp hypermasculinity (MAN ON MAN a notable and phenomenal exemption). Even hair metal was painfully heterosexual.
MUSIC
The Independent

Review: Elton John taps some talented friends for new album

“The Lockdown Sessions,” Elton John (Interscope Records)It's been more than 35 years since Elton John recorded with Stevie Wonder and that's clearly way, way too long. But the wait is over: The legends join on the new gospel-flavored song “Finish Line,” enlivened by Wonder’s trademark harmonica and John’s piano work. It's a victory lap of a song.It's also a highlight of John’s 16-track album “The Lockdown Sessions,” which sees the Rocket Man outsmart the pandemic by working with an eclectic mix of artists, from Stevie Nicks to Lil Nas X. Not all of it works, but most of it does,...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Forbes

Insurance Crisis Sees Rock Band Ask Fans To Back Tour

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. British rock band Marillion is asking fans to underwrite £150,000 of costs associated with its upcoming UK tour because it can’t find insurance on the open market.
MUSIC
pacificsandiego.com

Foo Fighters tribute band rocks on TV’s ‘Clash of the Cover Bands’

Taking the next stage in their musical journey, Brent Wright and his bandmates are going for glory on a new competition TV show, trading live rock concerts for recorded performances. Wright, a La Jolla resident since birth, is guitarist and manager for the Fooz Fighters, a band he founded in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
midfloridanewspapers.com

California Toe Jam Band rock the Circle Theatre

SEBRING — Bob Dylan once famously sang, “The times, they are a changin’” and he was right. But there is at least one thing that has not been “a changin’” in Highlands County, and the folks around here are glad for it. California Toe Jam Band have been making music...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Rundgren
Person
Bonnie Raitt
KVIA ABC-7

Iconic El Paso film historian looks back at evolution of filmmaking

EL PASO, Texas -- On Tuesday night, ABC news hosted "A Night in the Academy Museum." The special gave fans a look at the amazing history, exhibitions and insight into the art of filmmaking from the past 120 years. ABC-7 sat down with an iconic El Pasoan who has been involved in film and its The post Iconic El Paso film historian looks back at evolution of filmmaking appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Trailer Dazzles With In-Depth Look at Legendary Band’s Final Live Performance

Fans of The Beatles were in a bit of shock on Wednesday when the trailer for Peter Jackson’s upcoming Disney+ docuseries Get Back dropped with never-before-seen footage of the legendary band. The Beatles: Get Back three-part special will showcase the Fab Four’s fascinating songwriting process, friendship and struggles. The crystal-clear restored footage was gathered from the band’s January 1969 recording session and subsequent final live performance in London. Helmed by the Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings director, the Disney+ docuseries shows how close the four musicians were while also displaying the cracks in their relationship which would ultimately lead the group to...
MOVIES
Loudwire

Slaves Change Their Band’s Name to Rain City Over ‘Racial Connotations’

Slaves have renamed their band after first announcing they would change it in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement last year. They now go by Rain City. The rockers said in a statement on Friday (Oct. 15), "It was in Manchester, England, A.K.A. Rainy City, that the five of us met. Our new name — Rain City — is a nod to the serendipity that brought us together and a reminder to keep looking up even when there’s a cloud overhead."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#Rock Bands#American Rock#The Band#Filipino American#The Go Go#Nbc Asian America#Asian American
Variety

Producers Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Seth A. Goldstein Form Broadway Transmedia Company Hugo Six (EXCLUSIVE)

Producers Isaac Robert Hurwitz and Seth A. Goldstein are teaming up to launch Hugo Six, a transmedia production company that will focus on Broadway content and talent. Co-founded by Hurwitz and Goldstein, the company is dedicated to creating diverse and dynamic content for the stage and screen. Hugo Six has a musical television property and several new Broadway-aimed musicals on its development slate. Earlier this summer, Hurwitz and Goldstein produced the song for “LEGO Store: The Musical,” a two-minute musical film that can currently be seen in taxis all over NYC. As an independent producer, Hurwitz is currently represented on Broadway...
IndieWire

James Taylor and Carole King Concert Documentary Coming from ‘Bee Gees’ Team

One of the great musical friendships and collaborations is getting a documentary of epic proportions. CNN Films and HBO Max announced today that it has ordered a documentary about the more than 50-year friendship and collaboration between Carole King and James Taylor. Directed by Frank Marshall and produced by the Kennedy / Marshall company, the concert documentary follows the duo’s 2010 reunion tour commemorating their 1970 show at the famed Los Angeles music club The Troubador. The film will premiere on CNN before eventually heading to HBO Max, reaching fans of all ages. “I’ve been listening to and playing their music...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
atchisonglobenow.com

David Bowie to make posthumous return with new album on 75th birthday

David Bowie's estate is to release a posthumous album and more to mark the late music legend's 75th birthday next year. The 'Suffragette City' hitmaker passed away two days after his 69th birthday in 2016, following a private battle with cancer, and would have been turning 75 on January 8, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

NBC News

217K+
Followers
31K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy