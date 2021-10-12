CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Ted Cruz fires back at Jen Psaki's 'snarky comment' that he is a 'world-renowned business, travel, and health expert' and says he has proof there was a air traffic controller 'sick out' over vaccine mandates

By Morgan Phillips, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com, Ariel Zilber
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Ted Cruz shot back at Jen Psaki after she mockingly called him a 'world-renowned business, travel and health expert,' and claimed to have been told by a 'senior source in aviation' that a recent onslaught of flight cancelations were the result of vaccine mandates.

Asked in a daily briefing about those who say that vaccine mandates have put a dent in the US workforce, the press secretary replied: 'I know world-renowned business, travel, and health expert Senator Ted Cruz has made that point, but I wouldn't say that is widely acknowledged or echoed by business leaders ... by health experts ...'

'So now Biden WH is launching snarky insults from the WH press room.,' the Texas Republican wrote on Twitter.

'Ok, Jen, I just spoke with a very credible & senior source in aviation who told me the following - a few days ago, there was a “sick out” of air traffic controllers in Jacksonville over vaccine mandates.'

'As a result, out of 33 air traffic controllers ONLY THREE showed up to work- That resulted in cascading flight cancellations. True or False, Jen? Or do you just do petty insults & ignore actual facts? #ThanksJoe'

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend and another 363 on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HcWxV_0cPDG6aE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42q9vQ_0cPDG6aE00

Furious passengers said that they were told in airports that the cancellations were due to Southwest employees walking out in protest at the airline's decision to enforce COVID-19 vaccinations.

But the airline said that that was not the case, and said poor weather in Jacksonville, Florida, sparked a knock-on effect.

'Southwest Airlines extends a tremendous apology to our Customers and Employees for the flight cancellations and delays which occurred over the weekend and on Monday,' the airline said.

'On Friday evening, the airline ended the day with numerous cancellations, primarily created by weather and other external constraints, which left aircraft and Crews out of pre-planned positions to operate our schedule on Saturday.

'As a note, the operational challenges were not a result of Southwest Employee demonstrations.'

The Dallas-based airline was the only airline to report such large-scale issues over the weekend, and customers accused Southwest of not being honest with them about the delays.

The head of Southwest's pilots union, Capt. Casey Murray, blamed the company's management for the snafu and denied that pilots were calling out sick en masse to protest the vaccine mandate.

Murray told CBS News that the pilot sick rate was 'right in line with what was occurring this summer.'

When asked where he would put the blame, Murray said: 'Squarely on Southwest, I point to how they manage the network and how their IT also supports that network.

'Once a little hiccup occurs due to the internal processes, our pilots aren't getting to where they need to be.

'We've been sounding this alarm for about four years and have seen very little approach to correcting it,' Murray said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ApyN9_0cPDG6aE00
Passengers queue up at the ticketing counter for Southwest Airlines flights on Sunday in Omaha, Neb.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyb6C_0cPDG6aE00
Travelers wait to check in at the Southwest Airlines ticketing counter at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Monday 

Cruz wasn't the only Texas Republican to take heat from Psaki on Tuesday.

The press secretary also went after Gov. Greg Abbott for his executive order banning vaccine mandates.

'In another instance of federal overreach, the Biden Administration is now bullying many private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates,' Abbot wrote in an executive order.

At least several thousand people have already been fired from their jobs for refusing to comply with vaccination requirements.

The governor's order, according to the document, also supersedes any municipal or county mandate that would allow entities to impose such mandates

He said that the mandates were 'causing workforce disruptions that threaten Texas' continued recovery from the COVID-19 disaster.'

'Governor Abbott's executive order banning mandates and, I would also note announcement by Governor DeSantis this morning essentially banning implementation of mandates fit a familiar pattern that we've seen of putting politics ahead of public health.'

Asked why Abbott did this, knowing that federal law supersedes state, Psaki had a one word reply: 'Politics.'

'I think it's pretty clear when you make a choice that's against all public health information and data out there it's not based on what is in the interest of the people you are governing it's perhaps in the interest of your own politics,' she added when asked to elaborate.

DeSantis remarked earlier Wednesday that he could take similar action to block vaccine mandates from taking effect by shielding workers who refuse to comply from being fired.

Comments / 8

Related
Daily Mail

Biden's pick for border chief says there isn't a crisis at the border: Ted Cruz introduces bill to send migrants to Democratic hotspots like Martha's Vineyard and Palo Alto

Joe Biden's pick to head Customs and Border Patrol refused on Tuesday to call the situation at the southern border a crisis as Senator Ted Cruz proposed legislation that would bring the crisis to where 'Democrat elites host their cocktail parties' – like Martha's Vineyard. During a Senate confirmation hearing,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

US risks more tensions with France over new travel rules that disqualify people who've recovered from COVID and then gotten only one shot of vaccine, including Macron

The United States is risking more tensions with France over how the country plans to define who's vaccinated when the U.S. opens back up to European travelers next month. Bloomberg reported Tuesday that when the U.S. opens its borders to vaccinated travelers on November 8, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will allow in people who've had 'any combination of two doses' of the COVID-19 vaccines.
TRAVEL
Austin American-Statesman

Ted Cruz called an Australian vaccine mandate 'tyranny.' Then came the stinging response.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and an Australian politician have traded barbs on Twitter after Cruz criticized an Australian territory's vaccination and reopening plans. Michael Gunner, chief minister of Australia's Northern Territory, imposed a strict vaccine mandate last week. The mandate requires all workers, public and private, to get at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by mid-November, or they will be fined $5,000 and will not be able to go to work.
WORLD
Washington Times

Australian leader swipes back at Sen. Ted Cruz, who criticized vaccine mandate

The chief minister of Australia’s Northern Territory is firing back at Sen. Ted Cruz after the Texas Republican said the territory’s stringent COVID-19 vaccine rules amounted to tyranny. Chief Minister Michael Gunner pointed to high death levels in the U.S. compared to those of his region, which is home to...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Greg Abbott
HuffingtonPost

Ted Cruz Schooled By Aussie Leader: 'We Don't Need Your Lectures, Thanks Mate'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called an Australian territory’s coronavirus mitigation strategies “covid tyranny,” prompting its leader to compare death tolls with Texas and tell him, “I’m glad we are nothing like you.”. Cruz shared a clip last week of Australia’s Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner announcing a wide-ranging vaccine...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Controllers#Mandates#Biden#Republican#Southwest Airlines
Daily Mail

Biden insists vaccine mandates should NOT divide us, says rules for businesses are coming 'soon' and condemns 'misinformation' over Southwest delays in six-minute speech where he took no questions

President Joe Biden insisted that vaccine mandates shouldn't divide Americans, as he said directives for businesses are coming 'soon' and condemned 'misinformation' including that vaccine mandates were responsible for Southwest airline delays. The president gave a six-minute COVID-19 update Thursday from the South Court Auditorium on the White House's campus...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Jen Psaki says Gov. Greg Abbott banned vaccine mandates because of 'politics', says White House will STILL force rules on businesses and says it has nothing to do with worker shortages or the Southwest strike

White House press secretary Jen Psaki accused Florida's Ron DeSantis and Texas' Greg Abbott of 'putting politics over public health' by banning vaccine mandates. On Monday the Texas governor banned all Covid-19 vaccine mandates through executive order, after President Biden had issued his own executive order requiring employers with over 100 workers to mandate the jabs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy