Albany, NY

Can You Identify These Greater Albany Landmarks From A Birds Eye View?

By Matty Jeff
 7 days ago
Put your Capital Region smarts to the test and see if you can identify the local landmarks in these photos taken from space. Sometimes a different perspective gives you a whole new level of appreciation for what is around you. And just the fact that many of our Albany area landmarks can be seen from space using modern technology is pretty mindblowing. It makes what may seem like small parts of our lives seem a little more significant. So let's have a little fun taking a new birds-eye view of some of our most popular Capital Region destinations and see if you can identify each one!

25 Stunning Photos Capture the Wonder of Upstate NY’s Adirondacks

I've always said I'm not nearly as "outdoorsy" as I'd like, but that doesn't stop me from marveling at the wildlife and landscapes that comprise our forests and parks. One of my favorite social media accounts to follow is called Wildlife and Nature Lovers of Upstate New York. Most of the photos posted to the account are from everyday people in Upstate New York who share a passion for wildlife and nature in Upstate New York.
Albany’s Latest Pandemic Shortage Involves A Kid’s Favorite

Of all the pandemic shortages we have had, this is one of the most mind-blowing. Think about all of the various items that we have been running short on during the pandemic. Toilet paper, Chicken wings, pepperoni, slip and slides. Even the supply chain for booze has been disrupted during the pandemic. And if you are a parent, you have certainly noticed a shortage of another super-important, key item on your weekly shopping list.
Do You Dare Join the Terrifying Paranormal Tour of Wilson Castle?

Exploring places suspected of paranormal activity is enticing year-round but to be able to investigate a destination riddled with ghostly encounters, sounds and frights at Halloween makes it that much more intriguing. Haunted Nights is offering very limited space in their paranormal investigation of Wilson Castle. You will need your...
