CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

$50K fine, no prosecution for ex-coach in college scam deal

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090f3A_0cPDFuEA00
College Admissions-Bribery FILE— In this March 25, 2019 file photo, William Ferguson, former Wake Forest volleyball coach, arrives at federal court in Boston, to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Federal prosecutors have promised to drop their case against Ferguson if he pays a $50,000 fine and follows certain conditions, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) (Steven Senne)

BOSTON — (AP) — Federal prosecutors have promised to drop their case against a former Wake Forest University coach charged in the college admissions bribery scandal if he pays a $50,000 fine and follows certain conditions, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.

A deferred prosecution agreement filed in the case against William Ferguson says that the former coach accepts responsibility for his role in the scheme, but that prosecutors will move to dismiss his case after 24 months if he pays the fine and abides by the terms of the agreement.

The unveiling of the deal — which no other defendant charged in the massive case has received so far — comes days after prosecutors won guilty verdicts against two wealthy parents accused of buying their kids' way into school as athletic recruits in the first trial in the high-profile scandal.

Ferguson was initially scheduled to go to trial in November along with Donna Heinel, former University of Southern California senior associate athletic director, and ex-USC water polo coach Jovan Vavic.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani approved the deferred prosecution agreement on Tuesday and agreed to delay Ferguson's case. He was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud.

Messages seeking comment were sent to Ferguson's lawyers and the U.S. attorney's office in Boston, where all the college admissions scandal cases are being prosecuted.

Prosecutors said in a court filing that the agreement allows Ferguson to “demonstrate good conduct” and “represents an exercise of prosecutorial discretion to forgo prosecution” of the charge against him.

A “statement of agreed facts” filed in court says Ferguson agreed in 2016 with the mastermind of the scheme — admissions consultant Rick Singer — to recruit other coaches to work with Singer to designate applicants as recruits in exchange for money for their athletic programs. Ferguson tried to persuade coaches at several schools to work with Singer, according to the filing.

After he was hired as head women's volleyball coach at the Winston-Salem, North Carolina school, Ferguson agreed with Singer to help get an applicant in as a recruit in exchange for “purported donations,” the filing says. The student had been put on the school's wait list.

Singer paid $100,000 to three accounts, including $40,000 to Wake Forest women's volleyball and $50,000 to a private volleyball camp Ferguson oversaw, the filing says. Ferguson then transferred some money from the camp's account to his personal bank account and used the funds for personal expenses, according to the document.

Ferguson resigned from Wake Forest in 2019 after he was arrested alongside 49 other people in the case that put a spotlight on the cut-throat college admissions process and lengths some wealthy parents will go to get their kids into elite universities.

All told, 57 people have been charged in the case, and nearly four dozen have pleaded guilty.

Several other coaches have admitted to taking bribes in Singer's scheme, including former University of California, Los Angeles men's soccer coach Jorge Salcedo, who was sentenced to eight months behind bars. Ex-Georgetown University tennis coach Gordon Ernst, who was accused of accepting more than $2 million to help kids get into the school, is expected to plead guilty later this month.

Jurors on Friday convicted former casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz and ex-Staples Inc. executive John Wilson after a more than three-week trial.

Abdelaziz was charged with paying $300,000 to get his daughter into the USC as a basketball recruit even though she didn’t even make it onto her high school’s varsity team. Wilson, who heads a Massachusetts private equity firm, was accused of paying $220,000 to have his son designated as a USC water polo recruit and an additional $1 million to buy his twin daughters’ ways into Harvard and Stanford.

They are scheduled to be sentenced in February.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Former University Volleyball Coach Involved in College Admissions Case Enters Into Deferred Prosecution Agreement

BOSTON – The former Wake Forest University women’s volleyball coach has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) relating to his involvement in the college admission scheme. William Ferguson, 51, of Winston-Salem, N.C., has entered into a DPA with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which was accepted by the District Court....
EDUCATION
94.3 Jack FM

Former Wake Forest coach’s U.S. college scandal charges could be dropped in deal

BOSTON (Reuters) – A former women’s volleyball coach at Wake Forest University accused of participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud and bribery scheme has struck a deal with federal prosecutors that could result in the charges against him being dropped. Federal prosecutors in Boston in a deferred prosecution...
SPORTS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Parents in college admissions scam found guilty of all charges

Two parents accused of cheating to get their children into elite U.S. universities were found guilty of all charges in the first trial stemming from a national college admissions scandal that ensnared dozens of families. Former Wynn Resorts Ltd. executive Gamal Abdelaziz, 64, was convicted Friday of two counts of...
COLLEGES
Mining Journal

Wake Forest coach only fined in college admissions scandal

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have promised to drop their case against a former Wake Forest University coach charged in the college admissions bribery scandal if he pays a $50,000 fine and follows certain conditions, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday. A deferred prosecution agreement filed in the case against...
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
KREX

Court: U. of North Carolina can consider race in admissions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that North Carolina’s flagship public university can continue to consider race as a factor in its undergraduate admissions, rebuffing a conservative group’s argument that affirmative action disadvantages white and Asian students. U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs ruled late Monday that the University of North Carolina has […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
republicmonews.com

$33 Million Fraud Scheme: Former Pastor Sentenced To 14 Years

For his involvement in a huge investment fraud that raked in more than $33 million from investors, a former pastor of a church in Orange County, Calif., was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Friday. U.S. District Judge Sentenced a Former Pastor. In a recently published article in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#College Admissions#University Of California#Harvard#Ap#Wake Forest University
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
abovethelaw.com

Attorney Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Prison For ‘Systematically Defrauding’ Biglaw Firm

A former Cooley attorney, James Brien, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for “systematically defrauding” the law firm and another former employer, the English governmental agency Commonwealth Secretariat, for over £640,000 ($886,000). His scheme involved diverting payments made by both the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cooley to his own bank account.
LAW
deseret.com

Why the Gabby Petito case could take a big turn today

The Gabby Petito case will take another turn Tuesday as authorities will reveal new details about the young woman’s autopsy report. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue will give new details on what happened to Petito. He will speak at a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Mountain time (2:30 pm EDT) about Petito’s autopsy report, according to CNN. Blue will have a question-and-answer session after the press conference.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Star-Banner

'Blow his head off': Supreme Court must strip federal agents of absolute immunity

Our view: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is stalled in Congress, so it’s now up to the justices. There should be no Constitution-free zone in the USA. Kevin Byrd's ordeal began in the parking lot of a bar near Houston, where he says a federal Homeland Security agent pointed a gun at him and threatened to “put a bullet through his f---ing skull.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
klif.com

Texas Car Dealer Convicted in Federal Court

(WBAP/KLIF) — A Texas car dealer is convicted in Federal Court. The owner Reagor-Dykes Auto Group was convicted, Friday, after depositing $2.7 million into his personal accounts. The federal jury handed down the conviction, Friday, as 55 year old Bart Reagor was found guilty of making false statements to a...
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Another Potential Witness Comes Forward, Claims She Saw Brian Laundrie Alone with Van

More details are trickling in about missing hiker Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old whose remains were found in Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. When Gabby Petito’s family declared her missing on Sept. 11, the FBI started getting thousands of tips from people across the nation. Some of those tips actually contained vital information about Petito’s case, like a call from 38-year-old graphic designer Jessica Schultz.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
69K+
Followers
69K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy