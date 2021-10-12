CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bucs Coach Bruce Arians previews game vs. Eagles, reflects on York Co. roots

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
abc27 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qteyb_0cPDFmPa00

(WHTM) — Coming back to Philadelphia is always special for Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, but a Thursday game is more business than pleasure.

“It’s always fun coming back to Philly, so many former players and staff members and doctors and trainers and everybody that was there in the 80’s with us,” Arians said on Tuesday. “[They’re] just like family. But this is a business trip, we really don’t have much time to do anything but play the game and get back home.”

The 4-1 Buccaneers hit the road this week to face the 2-3 Eagles on Thursday night. While the short week of practice and tight turnaround dominate this week’s focus, it’s also a homecoming for Arians.

WATCH: Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy on NFL dreams, favorite food in Manheim & playing for the Barons

The legendary coach grew up in York County, attending both York Catholic and York High School. His first college head coaching job came at Temple University in Philadelphia from 1983-88.

On Tuesday, Arians met with the Pennsylvania media to talk about the game & his connection to Philly.

THROWBACK: Lori Locust wants to shed female coach label, looks towards Super Bowl LV

Bruce Arians Press Conference

On Eagles QB Jalen Hurts & taking him away for the Bucs to have success

“I don’t know if you can totally take him away. He does such a good job of improvising after the ball is snapped especially in the passing game. When he drops back to pass he is so dangerous as a runner. The designed runs, you can try to take those away, but like any really mobile quarterback, they hurt you after the ball is snapped.”

On the challenges of a short week before Thursday Night Game

“I think it’s physically, you’ve got some guys that might not be able to play on Thursday Night, that could play on Sunday. It’s just getting the rest and getting the rehydration and everything. It’s just a mental week as far as practice, there’s no actual practices, so everything is mental. We changed our schedule a bit this year to try to help the coaching staff a little bit and our players get more rest. So it’s so far so good. But it’s always a challenge to play on Thursday night.”

Susquehanna grad Locust lands full-time job in NFL

On the infiltration of college game into NFL

“Most NFL teams are still using huddles, there’s not anyone holding up cards. Everyone looks over to the sidelines before the play, all the stuff you see in college. There is very little of that.

There is some spread offense that has moved in with these young quarterbacks that is really good stuff. But as far as getting in a huddle and running the offense, I don’t see as much of it in the NFL.”

On impressions of Eagles Rookie WR DeVonta Smith

“I loved him. He’s a great receiver [with] great body control. He’s got the speed; he’s very small for a slender guy. So don’t let that size fool you. He’s strong. He’s a really strong catch point guy and he’s really explosive.”

WATCH: Super Bowl Champ & Wilkes-Barre legend Qadry Ismail on all-American track & football career, Ravens memories and playing for Syracuse

On development of Eagles second-year WR Quez Watkins

“Yeah it’s the same thing. Very explosive. They’ve got a ton of speed. They went out and got three guys that can really take the top off and it will really be a big challenge to keep them in front of us. And they’re all really good run after catch guys. So they can take a short [pass] and also take it to the house, so you can’t give them too much cushion. But it’s a heck of a challenge, especially with those two tight ends too.”

On if visiting Philadelphia & Temple University is sentimental

“Thursday night changes it a bunch; it’s just in and out. For us, this is a business trip. It’s always fun coming back to Philly, so many former players and staff members and doctors and trainers and everybody that was there in the 80’s with us. [They’re] just like family. But this is a business trip, we really don’t have much time to do anything but play the game and get back home.”

Micah Parsons’ NFL rookie season tracker, full stats for Cowboys LB from Harrisburg

On Bucs WR Chris Godwin’s play & impact as third option

“He’s huge. He controls the middle of the field, might be the best blocking receiver in the NFL right now but his run after the catch is a big, big part of our offense and I wouldn’t say the other two [receivers] are any better than he is, that’s for sure.”

On Eagles defense & the keys for Bucs offense

“[I see] that front four [first], it might be the best front four and it is the best front four we’ve faced all season. They don’t have to do a whole heck of a lot; those guys can wreck a game in a heartbeat. So for us it is controlling the line of scrimmage and controlling those guys and a really good young secondary. So I like what I see, very sound. They’re going to make us beat them, they’re not going to beat themselves.”

Former NFL lineman Ross Tucker builds podcast empire from his Paxtonia garage

On Jon Gruden situation & what it says about NFL culture

“It really has nothing to do with this game, so I don’t want to comment on it. I think it all speaks for itself.

On growing up in York, Pennsylvania

“It’s huge, I mean it’s still home. Mom’s still there and two of my brothers are still there. My sister is not far away. So yeah, every chance I get to be back home, we do. To see all the guys I grew up with and some of them are down here in Florida now and at the villages. But I love 717 that’s for sure.”

One-on-one interview with York’s own Bruce Arians before Super Bowl

On Eagles DTs Fletcher Cox & Javon Hargrave

“That makes it a lot tougher because you know you got Fletcher. You got to start with him, but Javon is exploding on the scene. I really liked him coming out of college and I think he’s now in a defense where he can really show his stuff, he’s a very disruptive guy.”

On anything Tom Brady does that surprises coaches

“No, nothing surprises me with Tom. Every single day he comes to practice it’s like he’s 12 years old. Like I said last week, sometimes I think it’s Jack his son out there practicing. He’s having so much fun. What he does at his age is amazing, age is not a thing with him. So nothing he does surprises me anymore.”

Sixers sign Joel Embiid to four-year $196 million supermax extension, what it means for 76ers future

On Brady’s thumb injury impacting Thursday’s game

“It’s sore but he’ll be fine. He’s had much worse injuries that’s for sure.”

On advantage of having Brady during a short week

“Yes and no. He’s only in his second year with this offense, so we’re still growing and when you take out those practice reps, it doesn’t help veterans either so it’s a short week but having him play the game always helps.”

Matt Nagy’s favorite places in Central PA, Chicago Bears Head Coach is a foodie

Arians Roots & Coaching Career

Arians grew up in York County, Pennsylvania and attended both York Catholic and William Penn for high school. He was a standout quarterback, before playing college football at Virginia Tech.

He went on to coach at Tech, Mississippi State and Alabama as an assistant. Then he got his first head coaching job at Temple from 1983-88 in Philadelphia.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYpAE_0cPDFmPa00
    PITTSBURGH, PA – JANUARY 23: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks to offensive coordinator Bruce Arians during their 2011 AFC Championship game against the New York Jets at Heinz Field on January 23, 2011 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V88YS_0cPDFmPa00
    KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 23: Interim head coach Bruce Arians jogs off the field following the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 23, 2012 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mm5JN_0cPDFmPa00
    GLENDALE, AZ – OCTOBER 26: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during the NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 26, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. 484392333 (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bY1MV_0cPDFmPa00
    INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Arizona Cardinals looks on against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPNMk_0cPDFmPa00
    TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lifts the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ETKv1_0cPDFmPa00
    TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 10: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Victory Boat Parade on February 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Six-time Pro Bowler LeSean McCoy retires as an Eagle

His NFL career took him all over the country as a running backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, tight ends coach for the New Orleans Saints, QB coach for the Indianapolis Colts, as well as the Browns and Steelers.

His first head coaching job in the NFL was for the Arizona Cardinals from 2013-17 when he retired from coaching.

In 2019, Arians agreed to come out of retirement to take the head coach position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. By his second season, the York native was joined by quarterback Tom Brady; the pair won a Super Bowl in their first season together.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
987theshark.com

Bruce Arians Says Running Back is on Thin Ice

Bruce Arians is not happy with Runnin Back Gio Bernard after the Bucs defeat of Miami last Sunday. Arians was happy with Bernards’s total scoring but his pass defense was not up to standards. “I was pleased with it at the end, I didn’t like when he got run over...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Jets#Eagles#American Football#Bucs#York Co#Whtm#Manheim Playing#York Catholic#York High School#Temple University#Super Bowl
The Spun

Bruce Arians Shares Latest Update On Rob Gronkowski

A rib injury prevented Rob Gronkowski from playing in both Week 4 and 5. There’s optimism the former star tight end could soon return to the gridiron. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Tuesday that Gronk is making “really good progress” back from his injury .
NFL
tigernet.com

Former Clemson WR signs with new NFL team

Former Clemson receiver Deon Cain has found his way back onto an NFL roster. Cain was announced as signing with the practice squad for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Cain was last on a roster with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year before getting waived after going on the injured reserve (head).
NFL
The Spun

Tuesday Update On Bucs Tight End Rob Gronkowski

For the past three games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been without tight end Rob Gronkowski due to fractured ribs. Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee he’ll return to the field this weekend against the Chicago Bears. On Tuesday, the Buccaneers held a light walkthrough to prepare for their Week 7 matchup....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

NFL Week 6 injuries: Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David out for Bucs' game vs. Eagles; Kyler Murray limited

The NFL regular season is flying by, as we are already in Week 6. There are several intriguing matchups this week, as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens play host to Justin Herbert and the red-hot Los Angeles Chargers, Aaron Rodgers gets his first crack at rookie Justin Fields and the Arizona Cardinals look to remain undefeated against Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Week 7 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Six teams, including heavy hitters like the Bills, Chargers, and Cowboys, are on bye this week, and with the usual amount of tough matchups and depth-depleting injuries, Week 7 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions likely feel impossible for some. As always, we're here to help with expert lineup advice and NFL DFS tips so you know who to start in season-long and daily lineups.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Urban Meyer another reason to be thankful for Bruce Arians

The Buccaneers roster looks excellent, but it means very little without a coach like Bruce Arians at the helm. No coach is perfect. Bruce Arians led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl last season, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been moments of question marks regarding his decisions. The same happens to every coach.
NFL
abc27 News

abc27 News

1K+
Followers
740
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy