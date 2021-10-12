Viewpoints: Jay Street Apartments, an Ethical and Legal Concern

Jay Street Apartments: An Ethical and Legal Concern with Town Government Operations. My name is Robert Beasley, and I live in the Village West neighborhood of Chapel Hill. I am running for Town Council in this election, and I want to take this opportunity to describe the issues I have with one of the Town’s Development Projects. It was a significant catalyst for my decision to run in this election. What I have written is quite long, so I will open with the closing and say do you research, my fellow voters. Right now, we cannot assume the Town is doing it for us.