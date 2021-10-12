CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning free live stream: How to watch NHL Opening Night, time, channel

By Claudia Dimuro
PennLive.com
 7 days ago
STREAM LIVE: fuboTV (free trial) Now, last season was weird for everyone, so we won’t focus on too much of how teams performed during it. Instead, as noted by CBS Sports, we’ll start off by saying how the Penguins certainly have their work cut out for them when it comes to beating Tampa. The Lightning are the second team in NHL history to win back-to-back Stanley Cups, and are currently the favorite in tonight’s matchup.

