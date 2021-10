LUBBOCK, Texas. – The Texas Tech soccer team (9-3-2, 2-2-1 Big 12) battled to a 1-1 tie versus Oklahoma State Thursday night at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Tech trailed early in the first half as OSU jumped on the board in the eight minute thanks to a strike from Gabriella Coleman. The Tech offense started to find its rhythm, maintaining most of the possession with several key passes in the final attacking third. The persistency paid off as Kirsten Davis leveled the match with a top bin strike into the upper right 90 in the 36th minute. It was her 12th goal of the season, assisted by Gisselle Kozarski who cleared the header to Davis just outside the 18-yard box for the turn and strike.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO