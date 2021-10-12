Rapper Tyga Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence
Rapper Tyga has been arrested on a felony domestic violence charge following an alleged dispute with his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson. The LAPD’s Hollywood division confirmed the arrest on social media. The 31-year-old rapper — whose real name is Michael Stevenson — turned himself in on Tuesday morning and was later released after posting $50,000 in bail, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s inmate information center.www.thewrap.com
