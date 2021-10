The town of Barnstable is hitting back against an environmental group’s lawsuit that claims the Hyannis Wastewater Treatment Plant violates the federal Clean Water Act. Last Friday, the town filed a motion to dismiss the Conservation Law Foundation’s (CLF) lawsuit, which claims the town’s sewage treatment plant is polluting nearby coastal waters with nitrogen, which can cause serious algae outbreaks. In the suit, the Boston-based environmental firm says the town needs to update its technology at the facility and obtain a special federal permit issued under the Clean Water Act to discharge treated wastewater, or effluent, into the ground.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO