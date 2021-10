This weekend, DC ruled the internet with its FanDome event – and Disney is simply biding its time until it gets to capture the world’s attention in November. The upcoming Disney+ Day on 12 November will bring all kinds of treats to mark two years of the Mouse House’s streaming service – from Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise becoming free to view at home, to new shorts from The Simpsons, Frozen’s Olaf, and Luca’s Alberto. Beyond that, we know we’re getting some Marvel and Star Wars treats too – one of which is now confirmed to be a special all about the baddest bounty hunter in the galaxy.

MOVIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO