‘Frack Master’ Christopher Faulkner Of Dallas Sentenced To 15 Years For Bilking Oil And Gas Investors Out Of Millions

 7 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas oil and gas mogul Christopher A. Faulkner has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of millions of dollars and concealing money from the IRS.

A frequent media commentator and self-proclaimed “frack master,” Faulkner, now 44, was arrested in June 2018 at the Los Angeles International Airport.

He entered his first guilty plea in October 2018.

After the judge declined to impose the binding 12-year sentence stipulated in the plea agreement, Faulkner withdrew his guilty plea.

He entered a second guilty plea in December 2020 and was sentenced in September 2021 to 15 years in federal prison for securities fraud and attempted tax evasion.

U.S. District Judge Jane Boyle also ordered him to pay $92.4 million in restitution to his victims.

Dubbed the “Frack Master,” Chris Faulkner faces criminal charges for his work as founder, CEO and president of the Dallas-based oil and gas company Breitling Energy. (photo courtesy: chrisfaulkner.me)

According to plea papers, from 2011 to 2016, Faulkner raised more than $71 million from working interest investors, who took on a fixed portion of projected drilling costs in exchange for a share in his oil and gas profits.

But in marketing materials distributed to these investors, Faulkner inflated the estimated drilling costs by as much as 800 percent, allowing his three companies – Breitling Energy Corp., Crude Energy, LLC and Patriot Energy, Inc. – to pocket the difference between his projections and the actual cost of the wells.

He also gave would-be investors a “Geology Report,” ostensibly prepared by an independent expert, estimating future production for each well. Unbeknownst to them, the report was generated by a geologist on Faulkner’s payroll who consistently overstated the wells’ potential.

Faulkner routinely oversold shares, then transferred investment funds into comingled accounts despite promising investors their money would be deposited in a segregated bank account used only to pay for drilling activities.

Over a five-year period, he admits, he diverted approximately $23 million for his own personal benefit, shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars at a time for luxury travel, professional concierge services, maintenance of multiple residences, and at least seven vehicles, including an Aston Martin, a Bentley, and a Mercedes Benz. During that time, his companies paid out just $6.2 million to investors, according to the criminal complaint filed in June.

Moreover, in 2014, Faulkner says, he concealed at least $3.7 million in taxable income from the federal government, failing to file a return or pay income tax.

Faulkner previously settled with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), which filed a complaint in June 2016 alleging multiple violations of federal securities laws. Faulkner’s settlement with the SEC ordered him to disgorge $23.8 million; permanently enjoins him from violating, among other things, the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws and from participating in any unregistered securities transactions; and, bars him from serving as an officer or director of any SEC-reporting company and from participating in any offering of a penny stock.

fox4news.com

North Texas man admits to orchestrating $23 million PPP loan fraud scheme

GARLAND, Texas - The owner of a tax preparation company in Dallas pleaded guilty for defrauding the COVID-19 relief program to help struggling business owners. What's more is that he was already headed to prison for a six-year sentence for a previous tax fraud conviction. Investigators didn’t say how they...
CBS DFW

North Texas Tax Consultant Pleads Guilty To $23M COVID-19 Relief Fraud

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Liberian national who orchestrated a fraudulent scheme to secure more than $23 million in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans pleaded guilty Tuesday, Oct. 19 to a federal financial crime. Steven Jalloul, a 43-year-old tax consultant from the Dallas area, was first charged via criminal complaint in September 2020 and indicted later that month. He pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging him with one count of engaging in monetary transactions using property derived from unlawful activity. “The Paycheck Protection Program was designed to help hardworking businesspeople keep their companies afloat during the pandemic – not to line the pockets...
klif.com

Texas Car Dealer Convicted in Federal Court

(WBAP/KLIF) — A Texas car dealer is convicted in Federal Court. The owner Reagor-Dykes Auto Group was convicted, Friday, after depositing $2.7 million into his personal accounts. The federal jury handed down the conviction, Friday, as 55 year old Bart Reagor was found guilty of making false statements to a...
bizjournals

Texas ‘Frack Master’ sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

Chris Faulkner, a Texas oil and gas mogul, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for defrauding investors out of millions of dollars and hiding money from the IRS. The self-proclaimed “frack master” who often appeared on CNN International, CNBC and Fox Business to talk about the oil and gas industry was arrested in June 2018 at the Los Angeles International Airport.
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Announces Seven-Year Sentence in a $51 Million Tobacco Distribution Fraud Scheme – Trucked in Out-of-State Tobacco

Image by Hier und jetzt endet leider meine Reise auf Pixabay aber from Pixabay. October 5, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the sentencing of Ali Tavaf for operating a fraudulent six-year scheme to evade paying over $14 million in excise tax on over $51 million of imported tobacco. In November 2019, Tavaf pleaded guilty to multiple counts of filing a false tax return and a special allegation of the white collar crime enhancement in excess of $500,000. He was sentenced today to seven years in state prison. Tavaf was also ordered to pay $13,508,397 in restitution in addition to the $1 million he has paid the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA). The $14,508,397 represents the total tax liability he owes the department.
republicmonews.com

$33 Million Fraud Scheme: Former Pastor Sentenced To 14 Years

For his involvement in a huge investment fraud that raked in more than $33 million from investors, a former pastor of a church in Orange County, Calif., was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Friday. U.S. District Judge Sentenced a Former Pastor. In a recently published article in...
CNBC

Covid-related scams have bilked Americans out of $586 million

Scams linked to the Covid-19 pandemic have cost Americans $586 million since the beginning of 2020, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The typical victim lost $392, as measured by the median fraud loss. Online shopping scams were the most prolific type of fraud. Pandemic scams are on the decline....
CBS San Francisco

Lemoore Woman Found Guilty In Massive Real Estate Fraud Case

MONTEREY (CBS SF) — A jury found a 57-year-old woman guilty of 12 felonies last week for her role in a real estate scam that saw numerous victims lose their homes. The jury found Lemoore resident Amy Agtarap guilty last Wednesday of charges ranging from grand theft to forgery for her role in running an unlicensed mortgage modification business. She faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and four months in prison. The case began when victims filed a complaint with the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office Real Estate Fraud Unit over Agtarap’s business as well as claims that she illegally charged...
abovethelaw.com

Attorney Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Prison For ‘Systematically Defrauding’ Biglaw Firm

A former Cooley attorney, James Brien, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for “systematically defrauding” the law firm and another former employer, the English governmental agency Commonwealth Secretariat, for over £640,000 ($886,000). His scheme involved diverting payments made by both the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cooley to his own bank account.
