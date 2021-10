It's the NFL, and while I know the term must win gets thrown around a lot, let's face it, this game is a must win for the Broncos. More specifically, it is a must win for HC Fangio. This is Raiders week, and with the drama that has happened to the Raiders this past week, there is no excuse for the Broncos not to come out and win this game. I don't care about injuries to Juedy and Hamler, you have an All-pro in Sutton, a solid No. 2 in Patrick, a supposedly great weapon and Fant, plus Gordon actually is a decent receiver out of the backfield. OC Shurmer needs to figure this crap out ASAP and start putting us in better position.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO