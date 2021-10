BOSTON (CBS) — Jonathan Papelbon only knows one way do things. Any time the world has ever seen him do anything, he’s done it at full speed, with max effort. The former closer’s first pitch on a chilly Monday night at Fenway Park was no exception. Papelbon, the Red Sox’ closer from 2006-11, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the ALCS between the Red Sox and Astros. But Papelbon being Papelbon, there was nothing ceremonial about it. The 40-year-old threw his last MLB pitch in 2016, and he seemed to savor this moment back on the Fenway mound. The right-hander...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO