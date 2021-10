What percentage of Americans under 45 say they have never written or mailed a personal letter?. The answer to last week’s quiz is: The debate over when to plant trees can be confusing. Planting is best when regular rainfall is expected, so both spring and fall are good in the Midwest. But some trees do better when planted in spring and others better in fall. Most importantly, a tree’s survival depends on its care the first 2-3 years after planting. Trees need one inch of water per week for up to three years to become fully established. As always, buying from a knowledgeable nursery is a good idea when investing in a tree.

GARDENING ・ 7 DAYS AGO