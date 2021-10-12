Bret Hart’s Virtual Signing Set For Friday

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... This Friday on AEW Rampage, C.M. Punk will be in action against Daniel Garcia. On this week’s AEW’s anniversary episode of Dynamite, Punk addressed the audience in the ring with a promo. Punk talked about his history in Philadelphia and how important the city was to his journey through the wrestling business. Punk wrapped things up by telling the audience that he would wrestle or buy them all cheese steaks. The crowd had a mixed reaction, but Punk said he wanted to wrestle. From there, he challenged Garcia to a match on Rampage and Tony Khan made it official.

