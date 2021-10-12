CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bret Hart’s Virtual Signing Set For Friday

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBret Hart will be doing a virtual interactive signing this coming Friday. Highspots took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that Hart’s signing will take place on Friday evening at 7 PM ET. You can see the details below:

411mania.com

