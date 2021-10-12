CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Technology relieves pandemic pain for Pennsylvania farmers

By Kayla Schmidt
abc27 News
abc27 News
 7 days ago

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There are cows that need milking, but the shelves are difficult to stock due to increasing input costs and inflation across the board.

Harrisburg Dairies is one distributor feeling the impact. President Alec Dewey says he attributes it to some of the unintended consequences from state and federal programs meant to help them.

“Just a major disruption to the commodity supply chain overall,” Dewey said.

Cochranville Dairy Farmer Marilyn Hershey says life on her 800-cow farm was rolling as normal. Something that she said did change was the market and distribution.

David Swartz Associate Director of Penn State Animal Systems Programs said farmers’ incorporating new technology can help them get on the other side of this problem.

Hershey already is, her farm’s methane digester is one of around nine in the state.  “It takes the methane from the cow’s manure and takes it and turns it into electricity,” she said. That electricity runs the needs on their farm. If they have extra it is put back on the grid for the community. A revenue source for Hershey.

Dewey at Harrisburg Dairies says that increases pay and the amount of product they can make. It creates a path for farmers and distributors to meet halfway while also benefiting the environment.

abc27 News

Penbrook looks to adopt trap and release program for feral cats

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — At its meeting Monday night, Penbrook Borough Council discussed how to handle a growing feral cat problem in the Dauphin County borough. “This is something we know is a problem, and this is our fact-finding mission,” Borough Council President David Deardorff said. Several borough residents and members of local nonprofits spoke […]
PENBROOK, PA
abc27 News

York mayor cuts famously long hair for charity

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Longtime long-haired York Mayor Michael Helfrich got a haircut Tuesday morning as a fundraiser for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which raises money for children’s cancer research. He raised $10,000 for the foundation. In addition to the monetary donation, the hair itself will do some good, too. Helfrich said his hair will be […]
YORK, PA
