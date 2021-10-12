Proposal to require senior living facilities obtain annual licenses moves forward
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City Council members say they want to make sure what happened in some senior facilities after Hurricane Ida doesn’t happen again. The city stopped in to check more than 30 senior living facilities across New Orleans after the storm passed, following reports of deplorable conditions. There was no electricity in some facilities. Some residents were stuck on floors as high as nine stories with no way of getting down to the street.www.fox8live.com
