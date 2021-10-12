CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Proposal to require senior living facilities obtain annual licenses moves forward

By Natasha Robin
fox8live.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City Council members say they want to make sure what happened in some senior facilities after Hurricane Ida doesn’t happen again. The city stopped in to check more than 30 senior living facilities across New Orleans after the storm passed, following reports of deplorable conditions. There was no electricity in some facilities. Some residents were stuck on floors as high as nine stories with no way of getting down to the street.

www.fox8live.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvue Rrb City Council#Councilmembers
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy