Paso Robles, CA

Gyle Edward Tatom 1938-2021

 7 days ago
Gyle Edward Tatom, 85, formerly of South Monterey County, passed away at his home in Paso Robles on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was born October 21, 1938, in Bay, Arizona.

Gyle loved to play his guitar and do crafts with his wife, Myrna. He was in the Pioneer Parade in 1976 and was a Greenfield Police Officer for a short time, then transferred to work for the City of Greenfield. Gyle loved serving his community.

He worked for the California Youth Authority until he retired at the age of 65. He then took up traveling with Myrna, visiting family and friends. They really enjoyed their trips until he could no longer travel. He was a member of the Methodist Church in Paso Robles, Calif. Gyle and Myrna were married in 1958 until her passing in 2020.

Gyle is survived by his son, Gyle Dale Tatom, and daughter, Sherri Mae Jeppesen; 5 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.

A Viewing will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m. at Eddington Funeral Chapel, 429 Bassett St., King City.

A Graveside Committal will take place at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, in the Oak Park Cemetery, 42603 Elm Avenue, Greenfield, Calif.

If you wish to make donations, please direct them to Eddington Funeral Services.

For additional information, contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .

